August 30, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Coinbase vs. Gary Gensler: What Worries Jim Cramer
Publish date:

Coinbase Says Internal Error Caused Erroneous Security Notices

Coinbase over the weekend sent erroneous notifications to 125,000 customers, saying that their security settings had changed.
Author:

Coinbase  (COIN) , the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said Monday that an internal error caused erroneous notifications to 125,000 customers over the weekend.

The erroneous notifications said that customers security settings had changed. Wilmington, Del.-based Coinbase gave the internal error information to CNBC.

The company spent “most of the weekend working with customers to make sure we can address their questions,” Coinbase spokesperson Andrew Schmitt told CNBC.

“We believe the only way to build trust with our customers is to be transparent when we mess up.”

Unity Software: Own the Stock or the Options

It certainly appeared to take ownership of its mistake over the weekend.

TheStreet Recommends

Coinbase tweeted the following on Saturday:

“Yesterday, from 1:45pm PST to 3:07pm PST, Coinbase sent roughly 125,000 customers erroneous notifications that their 2FA settings had changed.

“Our teams immediately recognized the problem and worked as quickly as possible to ensure these erroneous notifications were stopped and the underlying issue fixed.

“We’re laser focused on building trust and security into the crypto community so that the open financial system we all want is a reality. We recognize that issues like this can hurt that trust.

“We will continue to work to gain back the trust of every one of our customers who was impacted by those notifications.

Coinbase stock recently traded at $261.62, up 1%. The shares have fallen 20% from their first-day closing April 14 amid skepticism about cryptocurrencies.

Hedge fund heavyweight John Paulson predicted Monday that cryptocurrencies are headed way down -- to zero. He called them "a limited supply of nothing."

Tags
terms:
CybersecurityBitcoinCryptocurrency
Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood’s Chart Screams Caution as Stock Rolls Over

15. Aviation plane travel sh
INVESTING

Airline and Cruise Stocks Slip After EU Curbs U.S. Visitors' Travel

Stock Market
MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 at Records on 'Dovish' Powell Take, Payrolls in Focus

'Made In China, Sold On Amazon' Merchants Scramble To Minimise Losses After US Platform Closes Over 50,000 Chinese Shops
INVESTING

Five Top Gainers for Monday: Affirm, Globalstar, Support.com

Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count Drops By 5
INVESTING

Trading Natural Gas and Oil in Wake of Hurricane Ida

MCDonald's B-roll
INVESTING

McDonald's Discusses Closing Indoor Dining With Franchisees

Workers at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery seen making lithium battery packs for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Opportunities? Invest in Product, Technology Stocks

Jim Cramer on Wynn Resorts’ Conference Call
INVESTING

Wynn Plans to Spend Big Promoting Online Sports Gambling