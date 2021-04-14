Coinbase Shares Open 52% Higher at $381 After IPO

Coinbase Global, the cryptocurrency exchange, opened its first day of trading at $381 at share, 52% above its reference price of $250 a share.

The company went public through a direct listing Wednesday.

At last check the shares were trading 65% higher at $411.50. The stock's valuation topped $100 billion.

Bitcoin prices were little changed over the past 24 hours at $63,312, according to Coindesk.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, 38, who is the company's chief executive.

On Tuesday, Armstrong told CNBC that Coinbase is storing more than $200 billion of crypto, which is about 11% of all the crypto in the world. About half that volume is from institutional customers.

"The majority of money in the world is tied up in institutions. I think it is maybe 80-90% and so we expect that business to be really big over time," Armstrong said.

Coinbase is the U.S. largest cryptocurrency exchange with 56 million verified users. The company adds about 13,000 new retail customers a day, according to crypto analytics firm Messari.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, told CNBC's Mad Money program Tuesday that he considers Coinbase "the real deal," adding that if you're a "big believer in cryptocurrency ... you want to own Coinbase for the long haul."

“What matters to me is that there’s a tremendous appetite for this new asset class and it’s not going away," Cramer said.

"You don’t have to be a believer in crypto the concept to believe in crypto the investment."

Coinbase was valued at just under $6 billion as recently as last year, but its value has jumped along with the price of bitcoin.

"The Coinbase IPO is a watershed and historical event for the crypto industry and will be something the Street will be laser focused on to gauge investor appetite going forward," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq pinned a reference price of $250 a share on Coinbase, which would represent a value of about $65 billion for the Silicon Valley crypto exchange.

Coinbase is the latest company to opt for a direct listing instead of a traditional IPO. Roblox, (RBLX) - Get Report the gaming platform, said earlier this month it would use a direct listing to go public.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report and Asana (ASAN) - Get Report both used the method to go public last fall.