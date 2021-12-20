Coherus Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira

Coherus was cleared by the FDA for a drug that's similar to AbbVie's Humira. Coherus plans to launch the psoriasis treatment in July 2023.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) - Get Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Report said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its treatment for a variety of psoriasis-related conditions.

The Redwood City, Calif., company said in a statement that the product, Yusimry, treats plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

The company said that approval for the treatment was based on data that demonstrated the biosimilarity of Yusimry to AbbVie's (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report Humira.

The FDA defines biosimilars as having "no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity or potency (safety and effectiveness) compared to the reference product."

"Yusimry represents an enormous commercial opportunity for Coherus as we continue our mission of increasing patient access to important biologic medicines while at the same time lowering the cost of care," Paul Reider, Coherus's chief commercial officer, said.

“Humira is the top-selling drug in the U.S. with 2020 net sales exceeding $16 billion, and demand is high across the healthcare ecosystem for a less expensive Humira biosimilar," he said. "We will deliver a compelling value proposition to all stakeholders and look forward to launching Yusimry in 2023.”

Coherus said it plans to launch in the U.S. on or after July 1, 2023, in accordance with its agreement with AbbVie.

Last week, AbbVie asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to block a biosimilar of Humira, saying Alvotech of Reykjavik, Iceland, developed the generic using stolen trade secrets for the manufacturing process of the blockbuster arthritis drug.

Coherus shares at last check were off 3.6% at $15.87 while AbbVie shares recently were little changed at $129.60.