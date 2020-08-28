Coca-Cola to Offer Voluntary Separation to 4,000 Employees

Coca-Cola is offering voluntary separation packages to 4,000 staffers at a cost of $350 million to $550 million.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report is cutting its workforce, offering voluntary separation to at least 4,000 employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico as the soft-drink maker repositions itself with a broader portfolio.

The staff cut amounts to about 4.7% of the 86,000 people Coke employed at the end of 2019. Of the 86,000, 10,800 were in North America.

Employees eligible for the separation package must have been hired on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Employees in other countries will be offered similar packages.

Coca-Cola says that overall the global severance programs will cost between $350 million and $550 million.

The move is part of its Beverages for Life strategy, which will see the Atlanta company create nine new operating units that will replace its current 17 business units and groups and sit under four geographical segments.

The company plans to focus on five categories, including:

Coca-Cola

Sparkling flavors

Hydration, sports, coffee and tea

Nutrition, juice, milk and plant

Emerging categories

Coca-Cola recently entered the competitive hard-seltzer market with the pending release of its Top Chico Hard Seltzer. The launch is set for cities in Latin America later this year and the U.S. in 2021.

The product will be Coke's first entry into the alcoholic-beverage industry in the U.S. The company has had an alcoholic beverage available in Japan since 2018.

Last month, Coca-Cola posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, though it did also report a sharp decline in group revenue as stadiums, restaurants and movie theaters remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coca-Cola said the revenue declines were driven primarily "by pressure in away-from-home channels," which provide about half the company’s revenue and include clients such as sports stadiums and restaurants.

Coca-Cola shares at last check were up 0.8% at $48.59.