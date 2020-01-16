Coca-Cola Introduces Two New Powerade Drinks

Coca-Cola is adding two new zero-sugar products to its Powerade roster, the first additions to its sports drink category in more than a decade.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report said Thursday it was adding two new zero-sugar products to its Powerade roster, the first additions to its sports drink category in more than a decade.

Powerade Ultra will roll out late this month and Powerade Power Water will be introduced in mid-February, said the Atlanta-based soft drink giant.

Powerade Ultra includes creatine, branched-chain amino acids, vitamins B3, B6 and B12 and 50+% more ION4 electrolytes than original Powerade drinks.

Coca-Cola said it was the first ready-to-drink sports beverage to include shelf-stabilized creatine, a compound produced in the human body from specific amino acids and stored in the muscle. Coca-Cola North America R&D developed a process to stabilize creatine, the company said, bringing the product from concept to final formulation in six months.

Powerade Power Water will feature ION4 electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12.

These are the first additions to the line since Powerade Zero was introduced in 2007.

Powerade is partnering with NCAA March Madness and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team.

The global sports market was valued at $22.37 billion in 2018, according to a report by Grand View Research, and the U.S. market is expected to witness significant growth and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% to 2025.

"Consumer inclination towards natural and organic products due to fewer side effects associated with them, is causing hindrance in the market growth," the report said. "However, production of sports drinks with natural ingredients, such as natural sweeteners, is expected to propel the market growth by providing opportunity to the manufacturers to add value to their products."

Coke's arch rival PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report leads the market with its Gatorade brand.