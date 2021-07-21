TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 7/20/21
TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 7/20/21
Publish date:

Coca-Cola Beats Second-Quarter Earnings Forecasts, Lifts 2021 Profit Guidance

'Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery,' says CEO James Quincey.
Author:

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, and lifted its full-year profit forecast, as major economies around the world continued with the re-opening of restaurants, sports venues and movie theatres following pandemic-forced shutdowns.

Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at 68 cents per share, up 62% from the same period last year and 14 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, Coca-Cola said, rose 42% to $10.1 billion, a figure that also topped analysts' estimates of an $9.315 billion tally.

Looking into the second half of the year, Coca-Cola said it sees organic revenue growth of between 12% and 14% and comparable earnings growth of between 13% to 15%, up from a prior forecast of "low double-digit" gains.

TST Recommends

“Our results in the second quarter show how our business is rebounding faster than the overall economic recovery, led by our accelerated transformation. As a result, we are encouraged and, despite the asynchronous nature of the recovery, we are raising our full year guidance,” said CEO James Quincey. 

“We are executing against our growth plans and our system is aligned," he added. "We are better equipped than ever to win in this growing, vibrant industry and to accelerate value creation for our stakeholders.”  

Coca-Cola shares were marked 3.2% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $57.60 each.

Last week, Coca-Cola's smaller rival, PepsiCo.  (PEP) - Get Report, comfortably beat second quarter earnings forecasts with a bottom line of $1.72 per share thanks in part to the re-opening of sports and entertainment venues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Group revenues, PepsiCo said, rose 20.5.% to $19.22 billion, again topping analysts forecasts of a $17.98 billion tally. Beverages revenues in north America were up 24% from last year, PepsiCo said, while Frito Lay sales were up 7%.

Semiconductors Poised to Benefit From New Apple iPhones
INVESTING

Chip-Sector Investing: To Stock Pick or Not to Stock Pick?

Tesla Will Begin Taking Orders for Solar Roof Tiles in April
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Eyes Tesla as a Solar Stock

Teva's Crash Is Just Getting Started, Here Comes a 55% Bear Raid
INVESTING

Trading Points to Navigate Stock Market Volatility

Ahead Of Apple's IPhone 13 Launch, Supplier Foxconn Woos Workers With Record-high Cash Bonuses
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Going All-In on 5G With Next-Generation iPhones

stocks rise asset management sh
Financial Advisor Center

The Services Wealthy Clients Value the Most

chargepoint eve charging sh
INVESTING

Infrastructure Winners: EV Charging and Batteries

GDS Holdings: Alibaba, Tencent Cloud Data Centre Host Views Hong Kong As Hub For Southeast Asia
JIM CRAMER

Mad Money Highlight: Atlas Leads MongoDB’s Growth

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Extend Gains as Earnings Focus Overtakes Delta Variant Concerns