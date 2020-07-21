Coach Parent Tapestry Names CFO Crevoiserat Interim CEO

Tapestry Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin stepped down as part of an executive shakeup at the parent of Coach.

Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report, parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, on Tuesday said Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin stepped down for personal reasons and Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat had been named interim CEO.

Shares of the New York luxury-goods company at last check were 4% higher at $13.65.

Tapestry said in a statement that it has begun a search for a permanent CEO, which will include internal and external candidates.

In addition, Todd Kahn, president, chief administrative officer and secretary, was named interim CEO and brand president of Coach.

Andrea Shaw Resnick, global head of investor relations and corporate communications, has been named the parent's interim CFO.

Susan Kropf, lead independent director, has been appointed chairwoman.

"Jide has made meaningful contributions to Tapestry over the past 14 years, first as a director, and then as chairman, and most recently as CEO," Kropf said.

"During his tenure as CEO, he played a key role in driving the development of Tapestry’s strategic growth agenda. Importantly, he led with purpose during these unprecedented times."

Like so many other businesses, Tapestry was battered by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

In April, the company reported that it swung to a fiscal-third-quarter loss. It said it would cut 2,100 part-time workers across its brands, reduce corporate salaries and draw down $700 million from its $900 million revolving credit facility to add cash.

"These results, though pressured by the covid-19 pandemic, exceeded internal expectations from a top and bottom-line perspective," the company said.

"Importantly, gross margin expanded on a year-over-year basis, reflecting lower promotional activity, while inventory declined from prior year."

Tapestry said that it expected to report fiscal-fourth-quarter results on Aug. 13.

The company said it ended the year with "a significant cash balance" of about $1.4 billion.