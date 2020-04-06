Co-Diagnostics' Covid-19 Test Wins FDA Nod

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) - Get Report shares jumped after the Food and Drug Administration granted the Salt Lake City company emergency-use authorization for its Logix Smart test for the deadly virus that causes Covid-19..

Co-Diagnostics' stock at last check surged 30% to $10.63 a share.

The FDA move comes amid a nationwide coronavirus-testing crunch, with demand far exceeding the supply for tests by hospitals, public-health officials and others fighting the pandemic.

Co-Diagnostics has said its tests can produce results in less than two hours. And it says they cost less for hospitals and other health-care organizations to run because the reagents used in the testing process cost less.

In particular, the test searches for the RdRp gene of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The test also requires only one well, compared to others that may require a number of wells, enabling higher throughput, the company said.

The tests are designed to be used by certified laboratories, not by consumers themselves.

"It is a significant step in opening more doors and helping this test to reach an even wider audience," Chief Executive Dwight Egan said in a statement.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics have more than tripled over the past six weeks as the coronavirus crisis has upended life in the U.S. They traded at $2.92 on Feb. 18.

More than 9,663 people have died and 337,000 have been infected in the U.S. since the virus began to spread more than two months ago.