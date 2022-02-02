Jeff Zucker has resigned from his position as the president of CNN, and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, a position he had held for close to a decade. In a memo, he wrote that he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with another senior executive at CNN.

In the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times, Zucker wrote that this relationship was discovered during a network investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December for allegedly advising his brother, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr. Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.As a result, I am resigning today."

Said relationship was reportedly with Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Both Zucker and Gollust are divorced, and Gollust intends to remain at her job.

Zucker's departure comes as parent company AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report is set to offer the subscription-based streaming service CNN+ next month.