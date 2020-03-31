CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the cable news network reported Tuesday.

Cuomo, brother of New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is feeling well and will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. ET program "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home, CNN said.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath," Cuomo said on Twitter. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

“He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend," Andrew Cuomo said.

Chris Cuomo was most recently at CNN's offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother.

"I am quarantined in my basement, (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased)," Chris Cuomo tweeted on Tuesday. "I will do my shows from here. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

New York state is the world's epicenter of the deadly pandemic and Andrew Cuomo has been appearing regularly on television to give updates, warnings, and advice about contending with the outbreak.

Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that coronavirus cases in New York state jumped 14% overnight to 75,795 with 1,550 Covid-19 deaths across the state.

Cuomo said 10,929 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 2,710 ICU patients. Almost 400 of those people were hospitalized last night, he said.

“We’re all anxious, we’re all tired, we’re all fatigued. It’s been all bad news for a long time. Our whole lifestyle has been disrupted. Everybody wants to know one thing, when will it end. Nobody knows,” Andrew Cuomo said. “We’re dealing with a war we’ve never dealt with before. We need a totally different mindset and organizational transformation.”