What's in CNBC's List of Stocks That Can Beat Rate Hikes

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report and News Corp. (NWSA) - Get News Corporation Class A Report made a CNBC list of seven stocks that can withstand interest-rate increases, with the Federal Reserve poised to lift rates this year.

The median forecast of Fed officials calls for three hikes this year. And some economists are looking for more, as inflation rages. Consumer prices surged 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest gain in 39 years.

CNBC screened for stocks that rose during the seven months that included the biggest increases for the 10-year Treasury yield over the last five years.

That was February 2021, January 2018, March 2021, September 2021, September 2018, April 2018 and September 2019.

The average gain during those periods was 9.2% for Boeing, 7.1% for Exxon and 6.1% for News Corp.

The other stocks on the list are oil company ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get ConocoPhillips Report with a 12.3% gain, potash company Mosaic (MOS) - Get Mosaic Company Report with a 9.2% gain, midstream natural gas company Oneok (OKE) - Get ONEOK, Inc. Report with an 8.3% gain, auto parts company O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) - Get O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Report with a 6% gain, oil company Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report with a 5.8% gain and insurance company American International Group (AIG) - Get American International Group, Inc. Report with a 5.8% gain.

Conoco closed Wednesday at $75.65, down 2%. Morningstar analyst Allen Good puts fair value at $69, but likes the company, assigning it a narrow moat.

“We view ConocoPhillips as an attractive way to play higher oil prices,” he wrote in a November commentary. “Management has committed to a 10-year plan that focuses on capital discipline and growing shareholder returns with higher oil prices.”

Oil prices have soared 55% over the past year.