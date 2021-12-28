Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
6 Biggest Financial Hurdles Facing Gen Z and Millennials
CNBC Releases Most-Hated Stock List For 2022

It chose stocks trading 5% or more above analysts’ consensus 12-month price target.
CNBC has put together a list of the most hated stocks for 2022.

It chose stocks trading 5% or more above analysts’ consensus 12-month price target, and then it filtered for companies with buy ratings from less than a third of analysts who cover them.

The list includes: 

Fastenal FAST

With a downside of 13.4% to its consensus price target and a buy rating from 7% of analysts; FactSet Research Systems FDS, with a downside of 13.4% and a buy rating from 12% of analysts.

Consolidated Edison ED

With a downside of 12.1% and a buy rating from zero analysts; Lumen Technologies LUMN, with an 11% downside and a buy rating from 7% of analysts; Juniper Networks JNPR, with a 10.7% downside and a buy rating from 21% of analysts.

Clorox CLX

With a 6.5% downside and a buy rating from 11% of analysts; Paychex PAYX, with a 6% downside and a buy rating from 9% of analysts; Kimberly-Clark KMB, with a 5.9% downside and a buy rating from 10% of analysts.

Expeditors International EXPD

With a 5.8% downside and a buy rating from 6% of analysts; Church & Dwight CHD, with a 5.4% downside and a buy rating from 25% of analysts; and McCormick MKC, with a downside of 5.1% and a buy rating from 15% of analysts.

Of those stocks, Juniper has produced the strongest return year to date: up 60% through Monday. FactSet is second at 47%. Clorox has dropped the most--13%. McCormick is the only other selection that has slid this year, down 0.5%.

