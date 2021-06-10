Premarket Movers Thursday: Clover Health, FuelCell, GameStop

Stock futures fluctuated Thursday as Wall Street awaited the latest data on U.S. consumer prices.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday:

1. Clover Health Investments | Down 1.6%

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) - Get Report continued to fall, after receiving a downgrade from analysts at Bank of America on concern its recent social media-fueled rally has boosted its valuation to extremes.

Analyst Kevin Fischbeck cut his rating on Clover Health to underperform from neutral.

2. GameStop | Down 7.1%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report was falling after the video game retailer posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, added two former Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report executives to key leadership roles, and unveiled plans to sell another 5 million shares in order to raise further capital.

3. Signet Jewelers | Up 7.3%

Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report shares were taking off after the retailer beat Wall Street's earnings expectations and swung to a first-quarter profit.

Sales totaled $1.7 billion, up from $835 million a year ago. Same store sales surged 106.5%. E-commerce sales were $346.3 million, up 110.3%.

4. Aethlon Medical | Down 16%

Shares of Aethlon Medical (AEMD) - Get Report were sliding, reversing the previous session's surge.

The Reddit investing crowd had turned its attention to a device from the medical-technology company that showed promising results for two COVID-19 patients. Some users touted the company's Hemopurifier as an effective COVID-19 treatment.

5. FuelCell Energy | Down 11.7%

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report fell after the alternative energy company missed Wall Street's second-quarter expectations.

The company posted a wider-than-expected loss of $19 million, or 7 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus called for a loss of 5 cents a share. Revenue tumbled 26% to $13.95 million.