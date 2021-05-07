TheStreet home
Cloudflare Analysts Laud Revenue Gain, Strategy Execution

Cloudflare's 'improving market dynamics and continued solid execution combined to yield accelerating large customer adds,' Morgan Stanley says.
Cloudflare  (NET) - Get Report shares rose Friday as stronger-than-expected revenue for the cloud networking/cybersecurity company elicited largely positive responses from analysts.

First-quarter revenue rose 51% to $138.1 million from $91.3 million a year earlier and exceeded the FactSet analyst consensus of $131 million.

Cloudflare shares recently traded at $73.09, up 5.8%. They've traded on Friday up as much as 13% at $78.22. And they've gained 15% over the past six months.

As for the analysts, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss has an equal-weight rating and raised his share-price target to $91 from $88.

“Improving market dynamics and continued solid execution combined to yield accelerating large customer adds, a pop in NDRR and billings growth of 56% year over year,” he wrote in a commentary.

“Bottom-line, the Cloudflare flywheel is gaining momentum and an expanding solution portfolio is enabling strong monetization of that momentum.”

J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Autry also has a neutral rating on the stock. He cut his price target to $86 from $91 but still offered some positive comments.

“Cloudflare is one of the few high-growth software stocks that has been able to sustain its growth for another quarter, as it generated a 51% increase compared to the 50% last quarter,” he wrote.

“This comes on the back of an expanding product portfolio and steady move upmarket as solutions gain credibility across companies of all sizes.”

In other cloud news, Christine Yen, chief executive of data analytics company Honeycomb, discussed the cloud with TheStreet.com last month.

And Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Report said Monday that it’s selling its Boomi cloud business to private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG for $4 billion in cash.

