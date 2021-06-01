TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cloudera Agrees to $5.3 Billion Takeover by KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice

Carl Ichan-backed Cloudera agrees to a $5.3 billion takeover by private equity groups Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Cloudera  (CLDR) - Get Report shares surged higher Tuesday after a group of private-equity investors, led by KKR, agreed to a $5.3 billion takeover of the cloud computing and data analytics group.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC said they will pay $16 a share in cash for Palo Alto, California-based Cloudera, a 24.4% premium to its Friday closing price, and expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021.

Cloudera had been the subject of a number of potential takeovers following pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, who built an 18.4% stake in the group in 2019 and placed two affiliates -- Nicholas Graziano and Jesse Lynn -- appointed to Cloudera's expanded ten-person board in exchange for limiting is stake in the group to under 20%.

“This transaction provides substantial and certain value to our shareholders while also accelerating Cloudera’s long-term path to hybrid cloud leadership for analytics that span the complete data lifecycle - from the Edge to AI,” said CEO Rob Bearden. “We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity."

Cloudera shares were marked 24.4% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $16.00 each, a move that would peg the stock's year-to-date gain at around $14%. 

Cloudera posted earnings of 15 cents per share for the three months ending in January, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, with revenues rising 7% from the previous year to $226.6 billion. The group was scheduled to publish its first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

For the current financial year, Cloudera had forecast revenues in the range of $907 million to $927 million with subscription sales topping out at $832 million. 

FEA earth planet sh
Financial Advisor Center

How Advisers Can Add Green Bonds to the Portfolio Mix

Cloudera
MARKETS

Cloudera, Tesla, Zoom Video, J&J - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher as Bulls Extend Recovery Bets, Shrug Off Inflation

Bitcoin's Appeal Grows As More Investment Platforms Facilitate Dollar Loans Backed By Cryptocurrencies
INVESTING

Bitcoin and Ethereum Little Changed as Extreme Volatility Subsides

Are You An Accidental Landlord? Here's How to Tackle Your Taxes
Sponsored Story

What is Form 1099-A?

Can I Deduct Legal Fees on My Taxes?
Sponsored Story

What is a Tax Levy and Tax Lien?

Tesla Factory Lead
JIM CRAMER

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla, Gap, Nvidia, Roblox and Wynn

An employee of SinoVac works in a lab at a factory producing its SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 named CoronaVac in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo: AP
LATEST NEWS

Here's Why Biolabs Could Spark Next Outbreak: Top Molecular Biologist