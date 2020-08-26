Cloud Software Stocks Soar Following Salesforce and Anaplan's Earnings

Rich software valuations are only getting richer after Salesforce and Anaplan beat estimates and shared upbeat demand commentary.

Cloud software stocks are once more flying higher, aided by Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Anaplan’s (PLAN) - Get Report strong earnings reports and a seemingly insatiable investor appetite for high-growth, high-multiple tech firms.

Cloud CRM software giant Salesforce and cloud business planning software provider Anaplan are up 25% and 29%, respectively, after they each beat their July quarter estimates and issued above-consensus quarterly guidance. Each company also issued full-year sales guidance that was above consensus estimates, albeit a little below the outlooks they shared in February, before COVID-19 lockdowns took hold.

Salesforce and Anaplan's numbers are overshadowing a more mixed report from CAD/CAM software giant Autodesk (ADSK) - Get Report, which is down a little over 1% after it beat estimates and issued in-line quarterly and full-year sales guidance.

A host of other software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms are up more than 5% following Salesforce and Anaplan’s reports, amid a 1.7% gain for the Nasdaq. Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report is up 11%; Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report, Alteryx (AYX) - Get Report and Workday (WDAY) - Get Report are up 8%; Slack (WORK) - Get Report and Okta (OKTA) - Get Report are up 7%; and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Zendesk (ZEN) - Get Report are up 6%.

Shopify rival BigCommerce BIGC, which went public three weeks ago, is up a whopping 40%, likely with the help of short-covering. BigCommerce has now more than doubled from its Thursday close, after having soared on Monday following an announcement about a partnership with Facebook (FB) - Get Report to support Instagram’s checkout feature. The gains have come even though this partnership was previously mentioned in BigCommerce’s IPO filing and Shopify has a similar partnership with Facebook/Instagram.

Along with the top-line numbers that they reported and guided for, Salesforce and Anaplan’s disclosures regarding improved deal activity appears to be going over well.

Salesforce reported a 21% annual increase in its contract backlog (referred to by the company as its remaining performance obligation, or RPO), with organic growth of about 14%. The company’s current RPO, which covers revenue expected to be recognized within 12 months, rose 26%, easily topping guidance for 16% to 17% growth.

Also, Salesforce disclosed on its earnings call that it generated more new business than expected last quarter, with quarterly business activity “consistent with historical trends,” and that it saw a little less revenue churn than expected.

Anaplan, for its part, reported 36% RPO growth and 32% current RPO growth. The company also reported a 31% annual increase in the number of customers generating more than $250,000 in annualized recurring revenue (ARR).

Autodesk’s demand commentary was a little more cautious. On one hand, the company said on its call that usage of its products in China, South Korea and Japan is now above pre-COVID levels, and that it’s also seeing a recovery in parts of Europe. However, it added that new business activity fell by a mid-teens percentage, and that while business in the U.S. and U.K. has stabilized, it has “yet to show meaningful improvement.”

Wednesday’s gains spell a fresh round of multiple expansion for high-growth software firms that in many cases are already sporting sky-high valuations.

More than 15 U.S.-listed software firms with $4 billion-plus market caps now carry an enterprise value (EV - market cap minus net cash) that’s equal to more than 20 times their consensus revenue estimate for this fiscal year. And more than a dozen also sport EVs equal to more than 20 times their consensus revenue estimate for their next fiscal year.

