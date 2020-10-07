Clorox Says New Device Can Detect Classroom Illness Spikes

Clorox said a newly-developed sensor can detect spikes in classroom illness signals and provider teachers and educators with real-time updates.

Clorox Co. (CLX) - Get Report shares jumped higher in early trading Wednesday after the consumer cleaning supply group said it has developed a device that can detect classroom illness.

Clorox said the new device will alert schools when a specific classroom has breached a predetermined threshold in illness indicators, such as fevers, coughs and sneezes, allowing education officials to "make informed decisions about prevention and keep classrooms safe" via rea-time alerts.

The device, Clorox said, will use thermal sensors to identify potential spikes in body temperatures, as well as what it calls proprietary software to recognize upticks in coughs and sneezes.

"As a leader in public health, Clorox is continuously looking for opportunities to innovate and provide unique solutions to help protect communities and promote health," said Clorox's Magnus Jonsson. "This school year is unlike any we have faced before, which is why we're proud to expand upon our solutions for prevention and provide teachers and school administrators with a way to identify early illness symptoms."

Clorox shares were marked 1.7% higher in early Wednesday trading following news of the device and changing hands at $214.73 each, a move that extends the stock's six-month gain to around 18.3%.

Clorox said the device will be donated to select schools around the country, and will be launched with an initial beta test in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of several New York City schools amid renewed increases in coronavirus infections, while many states around the country are conducting lessons either remotely or in socially-distanced settings.