Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk

Household products maker says products were produced over the last 20 months

Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems.

The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin,” the company said. “People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The recall affects products made between Jan. 2021 and Sept. of 2022.

Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period, the company said.

The recall involves:

— Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents,

—CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents;

— and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners,

The products carry date codes “beginning with the prefix ‘A4’ and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249,” the company said.

The products were sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

Clorox said the products were manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022.

Original Pine Sol with pine scent is not included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products, the company said. They should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code on the bottles and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. They can then contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt, the company said.