Clorox Producing as Much as Possible, Urges Consumers to Buy Only What They Need

Clorox, which has benefited from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, urged consumers not to buy more than they need. Clorox and other cleaning products have been flying off supermarket shelves as consumers try to fight off the coronavirus.

The cleaning-products provider Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, which has benefited from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, urged consumers not to buy more than they need.

Consumers have been clearing supermarket shelves of things like paper goods and cleaning products to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the company released a video featuring its cleaning-team head, Linda Rendle.

She said Clorox is "making as many products as possible."

"With all of the news surrounding coronavirus, this is a time of concern for all of us," Rendle said. "We take our responsibility as a leader in cleaning seriously and are working to live by our most important value: do the right thing."

She directed viewers to the company's website, which has tips for disinfecting surfaces and other tips for making consumers' time at home more palatable.

The video dovetails with a push by the company to donate $5 million to coronavirus caregivers.

The Oakland, Calif., company pledged $3 million in direct relief funds, $1 million to the American Red Cross, and another $1 million to to the CDC Foundation. The foundation was created by Congress to raise private-sector funds to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are humbled by the work being done by these organizations in the fight against the coronavirus and want to join them in providing aid to caregivers who are performing heroic acts during this time of need," said Chief Executive Benno Dorer.

Clorox shares at last check rose 14% to $198.83.