Climate Activists Go After Ted Cruz, Storm Investment Firm

Cruz was appearing on ABC's "The View," when protestors interrupted his interview.

It's the third day of protests by climate change action advocates in New York City.

New York Communities for Change (NYCC) activists on Oct. 24 interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) appearance on ABC's The View.

"We interrupted @TheView today to protest @ABC's lack of climate coverage and its platforming of climate denier Ted Cruz. Whoopi said, 'Let us do our job'--but your network is failing to do its job! It spent less than 6 hours on climate in 2021!" @nychange tweeted.

On Oct. 25, protestors stopped traffic on Park Avenue.

"NYPD are starting to arrest activists on our first day of #OccupyParkAve. Ten years after Hurricane Sandy hit New York, since then the climate and housing crises have only gotten worse, while the rich got richer. #TaxTheRich for green housing for all," wrote @nychange.

Protesters Inside BlackRock Headquarters

It's Oct. 26 and multi-national investment company BlackRock's headquarters is the latest site climate activists have gathered to demonstrate.

They are at BlackRock, they say, to protest the firm’s investments in fossil fuels. A spokesperson for the NYPD told The Independent that 10 people were arrested.

In a video posted to Twitter, the activists are seen blocking an escalator inside the building holding signs saying, "Your greed equals climate chaos," and "Your investments are killing us."

Another sign is in the shape of an oversized check made out to "Tax the rich" and on the "For" line it reads "a Green New Deal."

There is coal strewn about the floor in front of the activists blocking the elevator.

"Activists have shut down the escalators at BlackRock, the world’s largest financier of fossil fuels, with the dirty coal they invest in. We must #TaxTheRich for green housing for all," writes Twitter user @nychange.