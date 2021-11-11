Climate-Friendly Solutions for Small Businesses

Sustainability is a hot topic for businesses and consumers alike. Nearly all small businesses (97%) would like to become more sustainably responsible, according to a 2021 QuickBooks survey. Today’s consumers prefer to buy from environmentally conscious companies. And businesses that seek to improve the planet gain a competitive edge by improving efficiency and reducing costs.

What’s more, the United Nations recently announced that if global warming continues at its current rate, we’ll see irreversible damage to our planet by 2030. That statistic is dire enough to make any business take climate action.

There are a few things you can do right now to reduce your business’s carbon footprint:

These are quick and easy ways to build a greener business, but these changes alone won’t make your business carbon neutral. To become “net-zero,” you need to think about transitioning to renewable energy sources, building a more sustainable supply chain, and choosing partners that share your climate-positive goals.

For most small businesses, committing to carbon neutrality is easier said than done. And the hardest part is knowing where to start. How can you find green solutions for your business? And how will these solutions affect your costs?

Now, through the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace, any small business can move from commitment to action by choosing climate-positive solutions curated for small businesses.

The Climate Action Marketplace offers an ever-growing list of green business solutions for small and medium enterprises from sustainable office supplies to renewable energy. The solutions offered are designed to be simple and affordable alternatives to typical business operations, making it easy for small businesses to swap for a more sustainable choice.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy, and we believe they will be critical contributors in solving the climate crisis,” said Cassie Divine, Intuit Senior Vice President of QuickBooks Online. “We are committed to empowering our small business community to make a measurable, positive impact on the environment, and become more resilient to a changing planet. Climate change is a real issue, and Intuit is perfectly positioned to connect key climate partners directly with small business owners, self-employed individuals, and entrepreneurs.”

Visit the marketplace now to browse green business solutions and join a global network of small business owners on a quest to save the planet.

This article originally appeared on QuickBooks.Intuit.com

