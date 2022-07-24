Classic Universal Studios Attraction Meets a Sad End (Blame Disney)

Change is inevitable at theme parks, but the pace has increased as Disney and Universal battle for families.

Universal Studios has shown very little nostalgia when it comes two its two Florida theme parks. Because the Comcast-owned (CMCSA) company has based many of its rides on movies and television shows, it's inevitable that some of its attractions will become dated.

Even rides based on classic movies including "Back to the Future" and "Jaws" have been shuttered and only "E.T. Adventure" remains from when the original Universal Studios opened in Orlando, Fla.

Adding new rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants means that old ones have to go away. The theme park company has added attractions based on the "Jurassic World," and "Fast & Furious" films as well as two whole lands based on the world of Harry Potter.

It has also recently shuttered a ride/show featuring "Shrek," and has plans to put a second "Minions" attraction in that spot. Some parts of Universal Studios Florida felt more timeless because they were themed to classic Universal attractions.

That included the "Monster Cafe," a restaurant loosely themed to the film company's classic lineup of monsters. It's not that the cafe was all that great -- it actually had multiple menus over the years -- but it seemed like something that would always be part of the park, if only because it was so loosely themed.

In June, the Monsters Cafe closed its doors, something that has happened before, only for the eatery to return. Now, however, it appears that the long-tenured restaurant won't get another reprieve.

Shutterstock

Monsters Cafe Makes Way for More Minions?

The now-closed "Shrek 4-D" ride sits across from the "Minions Mayhem" ride and while Universal has not confirmed the site will be used for another Minions attraction, the hints have been very heavy. Now, the same appears to be true for the former Monsters Cafe, which is adjacent to those two sites,

"A number of photos were posted yesterday on bioreconstruct's Twitter page showing Minions all over the fences that now surround the closed Universal's Classic Monsters Cafe," Theme Park Tourist reported.

Now, while the "Minions" theme has not been confirmed, a number of social media posts showed the demolition had begun of the Monsters Cafe. Universal has confirmed, however, that the site would be an eatery of some sort.

“Monster’s Café has closed to make way for a new dining experience. More details will be shared at a later time – stay tuned to our website for updates,” the company shared, but it has not provided any further information.

Universal and Disney Keep Raising the Stakes

With its rival Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report investing heavily in a major revamp of its Epcot theme park -- including its first-ever roller coaster -- which follows the addition of the Avatar-themed land and the massive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney Hollywood Studios, Universal has to keep evolving. The company has its own third park, Epic Universe, under construction but that does not mean its two existing parks can stand pat.

Monsters like Dracula and Frankenstein simply don't resonate with families the way newer characters like the Minions do. Universal does not have an equivalent to Disney's timeless animated characters so it has to invest in building out rides and attractions around what's currently popular.

The Minions could become classic characters or they could fade in relevance after another movie or two. For the next decade or so, however, it simply makes more sense to build around that franchise than monsters that today's kids and maybe even their parents don't care about.

Disney, of course, did not force Universal to close the Monsters Cafe, but theme park real estate is precious and when you're battling for customers, it makes sense to use every bit of it wisely.