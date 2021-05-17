TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Clarivate to Acquire ProQuest for $5.3 Billion

Clarivate says it expects to close its acquisition of ProQuest in the third quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Information technology company Clarivate Analytics  (CLVT) - Get Report said Monday it agreed to acquire the analytics company ProQuest from Cambridge Information Group for $5.3 billion.

Shares of the U.K.-based Clarivate were rising 1.65% to $28.95 on Monday.

Stocks Dip Monday as Tech Leads Wall Street Lower

The transaction, consisting of $4 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in equity, is expected to close during the third quarter. Clarivate said the transaction will add more than $875 million in revenue to its balance sheet.

Clarivate said it secured a backstop consisting of a $4 billion fully committed bridge facility from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and intends to obtain long-term financing from debt and equity markets before the closing of the transaction.

Once the deal closes, ProQuest Chairman Andy Snyder, who also serves as CEO of Cambridge Information Group, will become vice chairman of the Clarivate board.

Michael Angelakis, chairman and CEO of Cambridge Information partner firm Atairos, will join the Clarivate board.

Clarivate said the deal is expected to be double-digit accretive to earnings in 2022 and mid-teens accretive in 2023.

ProQuest, which is headquarter in Ann Arbor, Mich., has about 2,133 employees. The company was acquired by Cambridge Information Group in 2007.

"Clarivate and ProQuest are highly complementary businesses, each with a rich and storied heritage," Jerre Stead, Clarivate's executive chairman and CEO, said in statement. 

The two companies, Stead added, "share the goal to accelerate innovation through research and knowledge sharing and together we will enable our customers to solve the world's most complex challenges with content dating back centuries, and technologies that address the needs of 21st century customers."

Impact of WarnerMedia and Discovery Merger
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Discovery, Apellis Pharma

Walt Disney stock
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Jim Cramer Still Likes Disney Stock

The Children's Place Bumped Up to Outperform, While Gymboree Embraces Chapter 11
INVESTING

Children's Place Rises; Analysts Cite Back-to-School Potential

Tech Stocks Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Tech Sector Is Monday's Worst Performer

U.S Government Awards AT&T the Right to Build Public Safety Broadband Network Contract
INVESTING

AT&T Plans Dividend Cut From $43 Billion Discovery Media Merger

Redbox Instant Is Shutting Down as Verizon Folds Netflix Rival
INVESTING

Redbox to go Public in SPAC Deal Valued at $693 Million

Jim Cramer Tackles AT&T and Streaming Data Caps
INVESTING

AT&T to Merge WarnerMedia Unit With Discovery in $43 Billion Deal

George Soros Pulls a Hamilton in European Parliament
INVESTING

ViacomCBS and Baidu Rise as Soros Swoops in Post Archegos