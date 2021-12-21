Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Top Energy Stocks to Watch as Inflation Rises
Publish date:

Citrix Systems Stock Jumps on Report Elliott, Vista Mull Joint Bid

Citrix Systems surges on a report that Elliott Management and Vista Equity are considering a joint bid for the software producer.
Author:

Citrix Systems  (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report stock jumped on Tuesday following news reports that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners were considering a joint bid for the software company.

Shares of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company at last check were up 13% at $94.19.

The discussions are in the early stages and Elliott Management, the New York investment firm, and Vista could still decide not to pursue a bid, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vista, the Austin private-equity firm, is considering using its Tibco portfolio company as part of the transaction

Citrix has been exploring options including a potential sale, Bloomberg reported in September. 

Those considerations came as Elliott took a 10% stake in Citrix, its second time investing in the workplace software make.

Last month, Bob Calderoni, Citrix's interim president and chief executive, said during the company's third-quarter earnings call that "there's lot to point to on the positive side, but I think it's fair to say there've also been some missteps along the way, which is clearly overshadowing our success."

TheStreet Recommends

"These missteps are largely in our go-to-market motion and in our own forecasting, and I'm confident they're all fixable.," he said. "We need to shore up our channel programs and put in place the right incentives for our channel partners."

The company also needs to "focus sales investments on direct selling quota-carrying individuals and eliminate excess investments in overlays and shared commissions," Calderoni said.

Citrix reported earnings of $1.20 a share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 88 cents a share, and coming in below the year-ago figure of $1.38 a share.

Vista, Elliott and Citrix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In October, Citrix Systems said that CEO David Henshall would leave the company. 

Software deals have been rampant this year with both private equity firms and strategic buyers chasing them. 

On Monday, Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report said it would pay $28.3 billion for electronic medical records company Cerner  (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report, likely capping the best year for global merger deals in market history.

Why It May Be Time to Panic and Sell Your Stocks
INVESTING
BLK

Two-Thirds of Us Don't See Finances Improving in 2022, Survey Says

Boeing 777X Lead
INVESTING
BAUPS

We Have Takeoff: Boeing Receives 19 Jet Orders from UPS

Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Will See More Competition in Soon, Guggenheim Says

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Japan Reportedly Rationing Fries Due to Supply Chain Crunch

SpaceX Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk's SpaceX Has the Largest Covid Outbreak in L.A. County

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Knows That Wall Street Rocks
INVESTING
SNESPOTAAPL

KKR and BMG to ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Music

Starbucks Gift Card Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks Gift Cards: A Christmas Present for Its Bottom Line

Jim Cramer Is Watching Walgreens and Rite Aid Earnings Next Week
INVESTING
RAD

Rite Aid Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit; 63 Stores to Close