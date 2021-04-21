Citrix Rises as Jefferies Sees Remote Work Becoming a Constant

Citrix traded higher after Jefferies upgraded the tech stock to buy from hold. The investment firm expects remote work to continue long term.

Shares of Citrix (CTXS) - Get Report advanced Wednesday after the IT-solutions provider was upgraded to buy from hold at Jefferies, as the investment firm expects remote work is here to stay.

Shares of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company at last check rose 4% to $143.69. The stock was the best performer among its peers, according to Bloomberg.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill also raised his price target on the stock to $180 from $150. The new target indicates 30% potential upside from Tuesday's closing price at $138.12.

The consensus analyst price target is $156.54, Bloomberg data show.

Thill wrote that a "Jefferies survey indicates that organizations expect to convert 75% of limited-use-term Citrix licenses to longer-term contracts, which may support high-single-digit revenue growth potential in calendar year 2021."

Jefferies also raised its subscription-revenue estimate for Citrix by 6% to 9% to between $1.75 billion and $2.29 billion, higher than the consensus estimate of about $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion.

Thill said investors continue to underappreciate the company's ability to hit, or potentially even beat, its calendar 2022 free-cash-flow target.

The company’s Workspace service helps businesses enable remote working for employees. It's distributed by all major cloud-service providers including Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On April 13, Citrix was rated underperform by analysts at Bank of America on growth and execution risks.

Analysts have seven buy, six hold and one sell recommendations on the stock, Bloomberg data show.

