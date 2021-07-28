TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Biggest Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Report
Biggest Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Report
Publish date:

Citizens Financial to Buy Investors Bancorp for $3.5 Billion

Shares of Investors Bancorp rise after reaching a deal to be acquired by Citizens Financial Group for $3.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Author:

Shares of Investors Bancorp  (ISBC) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Wednesday after Citizens Financial Group  (CFG) - Get Report said it reached an agreement to acquire the retail bank in a $3.5 billion cash-and-stock deal. 

The acquisition is designed to give Citizens Financial an even larger footprint in the the Northeast region through the addition of 154 branches located in the greater New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas and across New Jersey. 

"The acquisition of Investors, following on the heels of the acquisition of HSBC's East Coast branches, further strengthens our formidable franchise in the northeast, together adding roughly one million customers and boosting our near and long-term growth potential," said CEO Bruce Van Saun.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Citizens will operate across some of the biggest commercial banking markets in the U.S., with the deal targeting large and dense population centers and areas of high-income, according to Wednesday's release. 

TST Recommends

The acquisition comes on the heels of Citizens purchase of 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from HSBC Bank in the New York City area, 

"We are confident in our ability to successfully integrate these acquisitions, and to over time deliver the same attractive offerings to customers and strong financial performance," said Saun.

The company identified about $130 million of fully-phased in annual cost savings with total estimated pre-tax integration costs of approximately $400 million. 

Shares of Citizens Financial were down 3.5% in premarket trading while shares of Investors Bancorp jumped 6.6% to $13.88.

Jim Cramer: GE Downgrade by Deutsche Bank Was 'Very Powerful'
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: General Electric, Tesla's Magic, Delta Blues

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet 7/28/21
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Boeing, Apple, Alphabet, AMD, Starbucks, the CDC

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Slumps Lower as CEO Tim Cook Cautions Chip Shortage May Trim iPhone Sales

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's Tops Earnings Forecast as BTS Meals Drive U.S. Surge in COVID Wake

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Blasts Earnings Forecast, Sees $33.5 Billion in COVID Vaccine Sales

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Posts First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years Amid Global Travel Rebound

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher Ahead of Fed Update; Apple Falls and Boeing Soars

Teladoc Has a Healthy Looking Chart -- Prognosis is for Profits
INVESTING

Teladoc Receives Price Target Cuts After Wider-Than-Expected Loss