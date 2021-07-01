TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Publish date:

Citius Pharma Tumbles as Panel Suggests Antibiotic Trial Continue

Citius falls as a panel suggested that trials of an antibiotic continue. Investors may have been expecting an early completion, a media report says.
Author:

Citius Pharmaceuticals  (CTXR) - Get Report tumbled Thursday after a panel recommended that a Phase 3 trial of its antibiotic treatment for catheter-related bloodstream infections continue as planned. 

Investors may have been expecting the study of Mino-Lok to stop early instead of continuing as planned after the drug showed superiority to typical antibiotic treatment, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of the Cranford, N.J. company at last check fell 21% to $2.74.

Citius said that the independent data monitoring committee for the Mino-Lok Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial recommended the company proceed with the trial as planned. 

TST Recommends

The panel did not identify any safety concerns and no modifications were recommended to the protocol-defined sample size or power to achieve the primary endpoint.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Seen as Buying Opportunity as Stock Plunges

"This marks the third recommendation by the DMC supporting the continuation of the Mino-Lok trial," Myron Holubiak, president and chief executive, said in a statement. 

"With each DMC review, the hurdles to meet our protocol-defined criteria for safety and superior efficacy increase." 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Buy Strongbridge Biopharma for $267 Million

The outcome, he added, "indicates that based on our predefined parameters, it would be possible to achieve our primary endpoint by continuing the trial as planned, and is an encouraging signal when combined with the results of our prior studies."

The data-monitoring committee safeguards the interests of study participants, assesses the safety of the treatment, and monitors the overall conduct of the study.

Counterfeiting – the underworld threat to beating COVID-19

A recommendation to continue the trial as planned indicates that the data reviewed by the DMC are at this point within the statistical boundaries Citius determined.

Closing Bell: DuPont Drives Dow's Gains; Dow Ends at Another Record For Day Nine
MARKETS

S&P 500 Advances to a Record High and Oil Prices Rally

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax COVID Vaccine Candidate Shows 86.3% Efficacy Vs. Alpha Variant

Oil Lead
INVESTING

Occidental, Marathon Rise on View OPEC+ Won't Change Output Much

MGM Resorts (MGM) Stock Lower as Analysts Expect Q1 Decline
INVESTING

MGM Resorts to Buy Infinity World's Share of CityCenter for $2.12 Billion

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Posts Quarterly Sales Surge, Sees Demand Stretching Into 2022

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

Advanced Micro Cleared by EU to Acquire Xilinx for $35B

RH-th
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: RH Is a 'Second-Half Stock to Buy'

Didi Global Lead
INVESTING

Didi Shares Tests $75 Billion Value Mark After Uneven IPO Debut