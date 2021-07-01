Citius Pharma Tumbles as Panel Suggests Antibiotic Trial Continue

Citius falls as a panel suggested that trials of an antibiotic continue. Investors may have been expecting an early completion, a media report says.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) - Get Report tumbled Thursday after a panel recommended that a Phase 3 trial of its antibiotic treatment for catheter-related bloodstream infections continue as planned.

Investors may have been expecting the study of Mino-Lok to stop early instead of continuing as planned after the drug showed superiority to typical antibiotic treatment, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of the Cranford, N.J. company at last check fell 21% to $2.74.

Citius said that the independent data monitoring committee for the Mino-Lok Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial recommended the company proceed with the trial as planned.

The panel did not identify any safety concerns and no modifications were recommended to the protocol-defined sample size or power to achieve the primary endpoint.

"This marks the third recommendation by the DMC supporting the continuation of the Mino-Lok trial," Myron Holubiak, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"With each DMC review, the hurdles to meet our protocol-defined criteria for safety and superior efficacy increase."

The outcome, he added, "indicates that based on our predefined parameters, it would be possible to achieve our primary endpoint by continuing the trial as planned, and is an encouraging signal when combined with the results of our prior studies."

The data-monitoring committee safeguards the interests of study participants, assesses the safety of the treatment, and monitors the overall conduct of the study.

A recommendation to continue the trial as planned indicates that the data reviewed by the DMC are at this point within the statistical boundaries Citius determined.