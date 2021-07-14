TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
4 Earnings Reports Jim Cramer Is Watching Tuesday
4 Earnings Reports Jim Cramer Is Watching Tuesday
Publish date:

Citigroup Follows Wall Street Rivals With Reserve Release Earnings Beat

“The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser after stronger-than-expected second profits.
Author:

Citigroup  (C) - Get Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday as the bank followed its Wall Street rivals in flattering its bottom line with the release of credit loss provisions booked during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.85 per share, up nearly five fold on an adjusted basis from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.98 per share. Group revenues, Citigroup said, fell 11.5% to $17.5 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $17.3 billion tally.

Citigroup also said it released around $2.4 billion linked to credit loan provisions set aside during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pace of the global recovery is exceeding earlier expectations and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising," said CEO Jane Fraser. "We saw this across our businesses, as reflected in our performance in Investment Banking and Equities as well as markedly increased spending on our credit cards."

TST Recommends

"While we have to be mindful of the unevenness in the recovery globally, we are optimistic about the momentum ahead," she added.  

Citigroup shares were marked 0.2% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $68.50 each.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report posted a 37% increase in investment banking revenues that helped offset an 8% slump in net interest income.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $3.78 per share, up 174% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.18 per share.

Goldman Sachs Group  (GS) - Get Report also used a 36% surge in investment banking revenues, alongside a topline gain in asset management, to post stronger-than-expected earnings of $15.02 per share Tuesday, nearly 140% higher than last year's tally and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $10.24 per share.

videoblocks-editorial-wells-fargo-logo-on-glass-building_hwdor5idz__D
MARKETS

Wells Fargo, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom, Jerome Powell - 5 Things You Must Know

3. Delta Air Lines
INVESTING

Delta Posts Narrower Second Quarter Loss, Sees Travel Boost to Profits

green light arrow sh
Financial Advisor Center

With Stocks Rising, Now Is the Right Time to Tackle 401(k) Taxes

China Busts Chip Smuggling Operation From Hong Kong Amid Semiconductor Supply Crunch
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Chip Sector's Contradictions – AMD, Nvidia, Intel

AT&T Divestitures Could Lower Time Warner Leverage
INVESTING

For High Yields and Safe Dividends, Try These Telecom Stocks

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Flat Ahead of Powell Testimony; Apple Jumps on iPhone Boost Report

Bank of America iphone Lead
INVESTING

Bank of America Beats Earnings Forecast, But Net Interest Income Slides

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Swaps Nvidia and Shopify for Coinbase