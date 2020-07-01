Citigroup Curbs Plan for Workers' Return to Offices Amid Virus Surge

Citigroup is curbing its plan to bring some of its workers back to offices across the country.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report reportedly is curbing its plan to bring some of its workers back to offices across the country.

The giant bank will hold off on the return of a small percentage of workers in 13 states recently affected by the coronavirus, including Texas, South Dakota, Idaho and Florida, a source told Bloomberg.

Citigroup still plans to bring back about 5% of its workers to offices across the Northeast, including New York, the source said.

“We have always said our plans to return to the office would prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues and be centered around data not dates,” Citigroup told Bloomberg in a statement.

“Consistent with that, we delayed our return to a number of sites across the U.S. given the health data in those locations,” the bank said.

The coronavirus has raged through southern and western states in recent weeks.

The U.S. has recorded more than 2.6 million infections, almost double the amount of No. 2 Brazil. The U.S. has experienced more than 127,000 deaths. Among big states, Florida and Texas have seen coronavirus cases rise particularly fast.

Also Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio suspended plans to resume indoor dining in the city next week.

He expressed fear that allowing indoor dining again at this point might spark a coronavirus outbreak in the city , which has succeeded in recent weeks in getting its infection numbers under control.

Citigroup shares recently traded at $50.76, down 0.66%. The stock has climbed 20% over the past three months.