January 4, 2022
Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022
Boeing, Citi, EA, Salesforce on Barron's List of 22 Undervalued Stocks

Southwest Air, T-Mobile, PayPal, Caesars, Activision, Qorvo and Match are also on the Barron's undervalued list.
Barron’s has assembled a list of 22 top undervalued stocks, including Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report, Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, Southwest Airlines,  (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report, T-Mobile US  (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report, Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report, and PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings, Inc. Report.

The publication selected its stocks from the S&P 500 index, choosing companies that would need to gain 32% to reach analysts’ average price targets. That compares with 10% for the typical S&P 500 stock.

Tech Stocks: The Best Ones to Buy in January

Barron’s further narrowed its choices to companies where at least 60% of the analysts following them offer buy ratings.

The other stocks are Alaska Air  (ALK) - Get Alaska Air Group, Inc. Report, Coterra Energy  (CTRA) - Get Coterra Energy Inc. Report, Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, Generac  (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report, Global Payments  (GPN) - Get Global Payments Inc. Report, Hess  (HES) - Get Hess Corporation Report, Enphase Energy  (ENPH) - Get Enphase Energy, Inc. Report), Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report, Tapestry  (TPR) - Get Tapestry, Inc. Report, Fidelity National Information Services  (FIS) - Get Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Report, Fleetcor Technologies  (FLT) - Get FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Report, Paycom Software  (PAYC) - Get Paycom Software, Inc. Report, Halliburton  (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company Report, Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, Qorvo  (QRVO) - Get Qorvo, Inc. Report, and Match Group  (MTCH) - Get Match Group, Inc. Report.

Half the 22 stocks saw price drops last year, and just three outperformed the S&P 500.

Citi, Viacom, Crowdstrike, Carrier Shares Touted at Bank of America

Citigroup recently traded at $64.24, up 2%.

Morningstar analyst Eric Compton puts fair value for the New York financial-services giant at $83 and assigns it a narrow moat.

“We expect the bank will continue to trend closer to a $6 billion quarterly run rate for pre-provision pre-tax operating income in 2022, as it awaits some balance sheet growth and rate hikes, after being closer to an $8 billion quarterly run rate pre-pandemic,” he wrote in an October commentary.

“Due to the card and international exposure, we expect Citi’s recovery may be a bit slower than some peers.”

