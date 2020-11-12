TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cisco Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast As Services and Security Revenues Climb

Cisco said services and security revenue gains offset a slump in overall network product sales as the group posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Cisco Systems Inc.  (CSCO) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as services and security revenue offset a slump in sales for network equipment amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal first quarter, came in at 76 cents per share, down 9.5% from the same period last year and six cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 70 cents per share. Group revenues, Cisco said, were down 9.6% from last year to $11.9 billion, but came in just ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.85 billion tally.

Looking into the final months of the calendar year, Cisco said it sees revenues down by as much as 0.2% from last year and non-GAAP earnings in the region of 74 cents to 76 cents per share, compared to a Refinitiv forecast of 73 cents per share. Operating margins should be in the region of 32% to 33%, Cisco added.

"Cisco is off to a solid start in fiscal 2021 and we are encouraged by the signs of improvement in our business as we continue to navigate the pandemic and other macro uncertainties," said CEO Chuck Robbins. "Our focus is on winning with a differentiated innovative portfolio, long-term growth and being a trusted technology partner offering choice and flexibility to our customers."

"We see many great opportunities ahead as every company in every industry is accelerating its digital-first strategy," he added.

Cisco shares were marked 9.4% higher in extended hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $42.30 each, a move that would edge the stock into positive territory for the past six months. 

Products revenue was down 13.3% from last year at $8.58 billion, while services revenues rose 2% to $3.34 billion, Cisco said. 

Alongside its earnings release, Cisco also said it has named R. Scott Herren as its new CFO following the retirement of Kelly Kramer, who had been in the post for the past nine years. 

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Disney Tops Q4 Estimates as Disney+ Surpasses 73M Paid Subscribers

cramer-today-thumb
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Washington 'Chaos,' What It Means for Covid Vaccines, Markets

20. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)
EARNINGS

Applied Materials Tops Estimates

Celsius Turns Up the Heat
INVESTING

Jaws Acquisition, Celsius Holdings: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Covid-19 Surge Worries Wall Street

These Are the Cleanest Cruise Ships, According to the CDC
INVESTING

Passenger tests positive for Covid-19 on First Cruise Ship in Caribbean

3 Reasons Costco Is Absolutely Killing It
INVESTING

Costco to Require Either Masks or Face Shields in Stores

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

Is Alphabet Now the Best FAANG Stock to Own?