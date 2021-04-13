Cisco and National Football League Unveil Tech-Service Venture

Cisco and the NFL will work together to update the fan experience in anticipation of patrons filling live events to capacity by the fall.

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report, the telecom-equipment giant, on Tuesday unveiled an official technology partnership with the National Football League.

The San Jose, Calif., connectivity and infrastructure company will collaborate with the NFL to bring high-connectivity-replay, sideline-communication, safety and security services to all 30 NFL venues in the U.S., media reports say.

The NFL is working at a limited capacity amid the pandemic, with services including food delivery, ticketing, instant replay and real-time gambling being provided at a premium, media reports say.

The league has a goal of having stadiums being filled to capacity by the fall.

Cisco and the NFL detailed that its partnership will build “a league-wide infrastructure at every stadium, connected to the NFL's Art McNally Gameday Central in New York via a Cisco network,” the organizations said in a statement.

The NFL already uses Cisco’s technology for its replay control rooms, which are connected back to the Art McNally Gameday Central in New York City via a Cisco network.

Several of the league’s official partners also already use Cisco technology. These include SoFi Stadium and State Farm Stadium, which will host the next two Super Bowls. SoFi is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, while the Arizona Cardinals play at State Farm Stadium.

Cisco introduced its technology in 2008, which would allow “a single converged network supporting the future of connectivity for a venue,” the company said.

“When Cisco started its journey in sports and entertainment years ago, we knew the right technology would reshape the fan experience,” Cisco Chairman and Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said in a statement.

At last check Cisco shares were trading little changed at $51.55.