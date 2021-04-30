TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Cirrus Logic Drops; Wall Street Analysts Still See Upside

Cirrus Logic reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and gave downside guidance. Wall Street analysts are undaunted.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of fabless semiconductor maker Cirrus Logic (CRUS) - Get Report dropped Friday after analysts digested -- and some of them shrugged off -- the Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report supplier's earnings miss and downside guidance.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 27 the Austin company reported adjusted earnings of 66 cents a share, compared with the FactSet analyst survey's consensus estimate of 71 cents. 

Revenue came in at $294 million compared with the analyst estimate of $302 million. 

For the first quarter the company expects revenue between $240 million and $280 million, bracketing analyst expectations of $263 million. 

Here's what analysts are saying about the company's latest quarter:

Analysts at Cowen affirmed an outperform rating and $115 price target on Cirrus.

The "surprising miss is painful" especially in light of Apple's strong quarter, Cowen said. But while the shares will "likely see understandable short-term weakness," Cirrus's long-term growth drivers remain intact, the investment firm said, according to Bloomberg. 

Susquehanna also remained positive on the company with a $115 price target: "We urge investors not to overreact to underwhelming June guidance as tracking the Apple contribution can be extremely misleading on a quarter-by-quarter basis." 

The investment firm also expects shipments to return to normal later this year and says Cirrus still has long-term growth prospects.

KeyBanc Capital maintained its overweight rating while lowering its price target to $100 from $110.

The results and outlook were disappointing, but "despite the whiff, we believe the opportunity for a major upgrade cycle in the next-gen iPhone remains intact," KeyBanc said.

Oppenheimer has a market-perform rating. The "softer [fiscal-first-quarter] outlook fits with seasonal norms and was well telegraphed by Apple," analysts said, according to Bloomberg. 

The investment firm sees limited upside for the company and there's a risk due to how concentrated its revenue is to Apple. 

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Dow Drops 200 Points and Stocks Fall From Record Highs

Why One Former NYSE Trader Is Eyeing Shares of Roku
INVESTING

Roku Withdraws YouTube TV From Its Lineup for New Users

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

NIO Climbs as Loss Narrows and Revenue Rises

Overstock Introduces Car Shopping Site With Anonymous Haggling Feature
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Overstock, Aon, Cryolife

apple-supplier-skyworks-soars-after-2-billion-stock-buyback-plan
INVESTING

Skyworks Slumps Despite Price Target Upgrades

1. Mark Miller, Benchmark: Western Digital
INVESTING

Western Digital Earnings Spark Positive Analyst Reaction

Texas Roadhouse Lead
INVESTING

Texas Roadhouse Cooks Up First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Twitter Looks to Correct Brand 'Misconceptions'
INVESTING

Twitter Falls as Analysts Pan Growth Numbers