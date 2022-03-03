Las Vegas Casino Finds a New Way to Cash In (It Will Cost You)

Could Caesars and MGM bring the same idea to its Las Vegas Strip properties?

Just by being built Circa became something special in Las Vegas.

It was a first-of-its-kind property that brought Las Vegas Strip glamour to Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. without sacrificing any of the old-school Vegas appeal associated with that area.

Circa feels like a casino that could host Frank Sinatra while also being packed with modern amenities. It has a unique multi-tiered pool sportsbook "theater," while also offering a steakhouse where it feels like old-school, well-dressed mobsters might be dining just out of sight.

The new casino may be the first Fremont St. property that might challenge Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report glitziest Las Vegas Strip properties.

Now, the owners of Circa have taken an iconic Las Vegas character and used it in an entirely new way.

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet.

Circa Las Vegas Launches NFTs

Circa Resort & Casino, which bills itself as downtown Las Vegas' first adults-only casino (so your kids have to wait outside) plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) art collection based on the famous kicking cowgirl neon sign, Vegas Vickie, painted by prolific artist Jason "Borbay" Borbet.

This makes Circa the first Las Vegas casino to have an NFT, though if it sells, you can expect Caesars and MGM to do the same with some of their iconic art and images.

The casino has not yet released details on the NFT tiers, real-life utility functions, price, or mint date. It expects to make those details public in the coming weeks.

"The NFT will pay homage to Vegas Vickie, a 20-ft. blonde cowgirl neon sign who made her mark on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience in 1980, smiling into the crowds while perched upon Bob Stupak's Glitter Gulch Casino" according to a press release.

"Originally designed by Charles F. "Chuck" Barnard, the sign was acquired by Circa's CEO Derek Stevens in 2016, where she was refurbished by Las Vegas-based sign company YESCO and now lives as a signature art piece in Circa's lobby."

Borbay has created a new painting of Vegas Vickie that will serve as the foundation for the NFT.

"The neon portrait — which was live painted at Circa throughout the month of February — now lives in the property's rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, and is placed next to a QR code that leads to the NFT landing page with additional details," the company shared.

Why a Las Vegas Vickie NFT?

Think of NFTs as collectibles.

People like owning things that are only available in limited quantities and Las Vegas visitors often make impulsive purchases. There's a reason many casinos are ringed by high-end shops.

You probably won't have to be in Las Vegas to buy the Circa Las Vegas Vickie NFT, but people who win money or are having a Vegas-style good time might be prone to buying an NFT keepsake.

It's also worth noting that Circa's owners own multiple downtown Las Vegas properties and clearly embrace the city's history and iconic imagery.

"At Circa, we strive to bring important elements from the past and merge them with what's new, so to take one of Vegas' most historic images and turn her into an NFT felt like a lightbulb moment," said Circa CEO Derek Stevens.

"I've been passionate about supporting the cryptocurrency community from the beginning. My properties were the first casinos in Vegas to begin accepting Bitcoin eight years ago, and when Borbay approached us regarding the Vegas Vickie NFT, there was no question I wanted to create this very special collection for the NFT community."

If Circa's NFTs succeed, it's easy to see Caesars and MGM following with offerings of their own. Las Vegas — both downtown and the Las Vegas Strip — have countless iconic images that are known worldwide. That could be a rich source of revenue, promotion, and perhaps regret (I bought a what?) for Sin City's casino owners.