Cinemark, ESPN Team up to Show College Football Playoffs

The college football semifinal and final playoff games will be shown at Cinemark theaters around the U.S. Dec. 31 and Jan. 10.

Beleaguered movie theater chain Cinemark (CNK ) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reporthas an idea to boost sagging attendance.

It’s teaming up with Disney’s (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report ESPN to broadcast the college football playoff semifinal and final games in its theaters across the country.

No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati in one semifinal Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. And No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 Georgia right afterward. The winners play for the championship Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET.

Cinemark recently traded at $16.57, up 2%. It has slumped 25% in the last six months.

Meanwhile, this weekend proved that people are still willing to go see a movie in theaters, as long as that movie has Spider-Man in it.

That confirms the pandemic-era trend where superheroes, action franchises, and little else will bring people back to AMC Entertainment AMC and Cinemark.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” had the best box office total since the pandemic began, bringing in a record-breaking $253 million in North America. This is the second biggest debut period, right behind “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which brought in $357 million.

The film, which was jointly produced by Sony (SNE) and Disney has yet to open in China, the world’s biggest film market, but still managed to bring in $601 million in its opening weekend globally.

The well-reviewed film, starring Tom Holland as the wall-crawler and Zendaya as his love interest MJ, was expected to have the biggest weekend haul of the year, as some analysts were predicting a total of around $150 million, according to Variety.