Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
Publish date:

Cinemark, ESPN Team up to Show College Football Playoffs

The college football semifinal and final playoff games will be shown at Cinemark theaters around the U.S. Dec. 31 and Jan. 10.
Author:

Beleaguered movie theater chain Cinemark  (CNK ) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reporthas an idea to boost sagging attendance.

It’s teaming up with Disney’s  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report ESPN to broadcast the college football playoff semifinal and final games in its theaters across the country.

No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati in one semifinal Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. And No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 Georgia right afterward. The winners play for the championship Jan. 10 at 8 pm ET.

Cinemark recently traded at $16.57, up 2%. It has slumped 25% in the last six months.

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, this weekend proved that people are still willing to go see a movie in theaters, as long as that movie has Spider-Man in it.

That confirms the pandemic-era trend where superheroes, action franchises, and little else will bring people back to AMC Entertainment AMC and Cinemark.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” had the best box office total since the pandemic began, bringing in a record-breaking $253 million in North America. This is the second biggest debut period, right behind “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which brought in $357 million.

The film, which was jointly produced by Sony (SNE) and Disney has yet to open in China, the world’s biggest film market, but still managed to bring in $601 million in its opening weekend globally.

The well-reviewed film, starring Tom Holland as the wall-crawler and Zendaya as his love interest MJ, was expected to have the biggest weekend haul of the year, as some analysts were predicting a total of around $150 million, according to Variety.

Visitors check an electric vehicle (EV) displayed at the Tesla booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai on April 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
TSLA

Is Tesla Running out of Power? Shares Drop 27% As Market Whipsaws

4 Surprising Facts About Anthony Bourdain's Life and Career
INVESTING
TDISAAPL

Will The CNN, HBO Partnership Be A Streaming War Casualty?

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS
BIIBMRNASPX

Breaking News: Dow Tumbles 400 Points as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

Google Nest Thermostat Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

Prepare for the New Year With These Smart Home Devices on Sale

TikTok Sister App Douyin Removes Thousands Of Accounts For Flaunting Wealth
INVESTING

Fintech Influencers Are Making More Than Wall Street Bros

Gummy Bear Maker Haribo to Open First U.S. Plant
INVESTING

Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco Lead
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Amazon Takes Customers From Walmart, Target, and Costco

The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Stock: CEO Sees Smooth Sailing Ahead