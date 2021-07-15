TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Redbox CEO: How Company Plans to Stand Out Amid Streaming Wars
Redbox CEO: How Company Plans to Stand Out Amid Streaming Wars
Publish date:

Cinedigm Skyrockets as Streaming Channel Revenue Jumps 197%

Cinedigm, the video distribution company, says quarterly revenue jumps nearly 7%.
Author:

Cinedigm  (CIDM) - Get Report shares skyrocketed Thursday after the video distribution company reported that preliminary revenue rose 6.9% to $8.3 million in the latest quarter from $7.7 million a year earlier.

That growth, for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended March 31, stemmed from a 25% increase in content and entertainment revenue, to $7.2 million, the company said. That was partially offset by an expected decline in legacy cinema equipment revenue.

The stock was at $1.41, up 31% in premarket trading Thursday. It has gained 30% in the six months through Wednesday.

Streaming channel revenue soared 197% and total streaming minutes jumped 285%. Cinedigm slashed its debt 76% to $11.9 million as of March 31 from a year earlier.

TST Recommends

“We have now successfully completed the transition of Cinedigm from its legacy digital cinema equipment business to a high-growth, independent streaming entertainment channel and content company,” said CEO Chris McGurk.

The company also said Thursday it couldn’t file its annual report because of “office closures, remote work requirements and affected personnel related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and delays relating to compiling information related to recent acquisitions.”

Tags
terms:
VideoStreamingEarnings
Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Hits $150, With a $2.5 Trillion Market Value, as Analysts Turn Bullish

NortonLifeLock Lead
INVESTING

NortonLifeLock Drops on Talks to Acquire Avast

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

AMC and Verb Tech Rise, GameStop Slips Among Meme Stocks in Focus

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Shares Leap on Reports of Streaming Video Game Push

senior advisers sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

These Are the Cities With the Most Older Americans Struggling to Get By

NYSE Trader: Investors Don't Care About July's Inflation Jump
INVESTING

Cathie Wood vs. Larry Fink: Inflation Debate Rages as Fed Chair Holds Firm

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 7/15
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Morgan Stanley, Netflix, GameStop, AMC, NortonLifeLock

TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Lead
INVESTING

Chipmakers Like Nvidia Set to Ride Taiwan Semi's Coattails After Strong Earnings