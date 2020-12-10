TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Ciena Tumbles on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Miss

Ciena says it will resume its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Ciena  (CIEN) - Get Report was falling Thursday after the telecom-networking equipment, software and services company missed Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Hanover, Maryland-based company were down 2.8% to $45.86 a share.

Ciena reported net income of $65 million, or 42 cents a share, down from $80.3 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings were 60 cents a share, up from 58 cents a year earlier, but short of analysts' estimates of 63 cents.

Revenue totaled $828.5 million, down from $968 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were calling for revenue of $825.3 million.

Gary Smith, president and CEO, said in a statement that Ciena's fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 performance "demonstrates that we have the innovation, diversification and global scale to perform well in a challenging environment."

"While we expect current market conditions to persist in the near-term, we are confident in strong secular demand dynamics and our ability to continue to outperform the market," Smith said.

Ciena said it will resume its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2021, which it had suspended during fiscal 2020, and is currently targeting repurchases in the range of $150 million during fiscal 2021. 

During fiscal 2020, Ciena repurchased about 1.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $39.81 a share for an aggregate purchase price of $74.5 million.

Cash and investments totaled $1.3 billion

Cash flow from operations totaled $187.3 million and $493.7 million for the fiscal quarter and year, respectively,

 

airbnb
INVESTING

Airbnb Eyes $100 Billion Valuation After Surge Pricing IPO; Jim Cramer Warns on Market Orders

Jim Cramer on SoftBank's Acquisition of Boston Dynamics: Ruth Porat Is the Best CFO in America
INVESTING

SoftBank to Sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai Motors - Report

Beijing has promised to build more charging facilities and filling stations for electricity- and hydrogen-powered cars. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2021

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer Vaccine Gets FDA Final Review - How to Follow in Real-Time

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Faces Little Risk from FTC Lawsuit, Analysts Say

5 Things the Jobless Should Remember at Tax Time
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Rise as Labor Recovery Slows Amid Covid-19 Surge

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stocks Waver as Jobless Claims Surge and Stimulus Talks Stall

China's Video Games Industry Racked Up US$10.4bn In Sales In Third Quarter As Boom Continues Post-pandemic
STOCKS

Top Gaming Stocks to Buy for 2021