TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks
Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks
Publish date:

Churchill Capital Shareholders Approve Lucid Motors SPAC Acquisition

Churchill Capital says the new company will trade under the name Lucid Group.
Author:

Churchill Capital Corp. IV  (CCIV) - Get Report said its planned merger with electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors was set to close Friday after the special purpose acquisition company's stockholders approved the deal.

Shares of Churchill Capital were up slightly to $22.95.

Churchill Capital said roughly 98% of votes cast voted for the proposal to approve the business combination.

Upon completion of the business combination, Churchill Capital said it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and the new company will be renamed Lucid Group and trade under the ticker symbol "LCID."

Prior to the shareholders vote, Churchill Capital sent out a reminder telling shareholders to vote their shares if they owned them as of the June 21 record date. Reports said Churchill was struggling to win the backing of shareholders.

TST Recommends

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the Churchill Capital, started by investment banker Michael Klein, had been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction.

Churchill Capital Corp. IV is Klein's largest SPAC.

Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is being produced in Casa Grande, Arizona, and customer deliveries are planned to begin in the second half of the year.

Separately, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric  (FFIE) - Get Report a luxury electric vehicle maker, declined in its first day of trading Thursday after a SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

The SPAC deal added $1 billion to Faraday’s cash supply. It does business in the U.S. and China. Shares were up 2.3% on Friday.

NYSE Stock Market Trader
MARKETS

Dow Rises 200 Points and Stocks Gain for a Fourth Day on Earnings Boost

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Gets European Nod for Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine

Cramer: Ethan Allen's Pricing, Manufacturing Beats the Other Guys
INVESTING

Ethan Allen Jumps on Expectations of Higher Fourth-Quarter Earnings and Sales

Google
INVESTING

Google Shares Jump on Credit Suisse Price Target Boost Ahead of Earnings

Buy the Breakout in Kimberly-Clark Stock on Earnings?
INVESTING

Kimberly-Clark Slides on Earnings Miss and Lowered Guidance

Boston Beer Company Lead
INVESTING

Boston Beer Stock Plunges After Surprise Earnings Miss and Goldman Downgrade

Apple TV Now Integrates With Twitter's IOS
INVESTING

Twitter Jumps as CEO Dorsey Touts Bitcoin as 'Big Part' of Future

General Motors Sells European Business to Peugot, BNP Paribas and Other News
INVESTING

General Motors Recalls Electric Chevrolet Bolt for Second Time in a Year