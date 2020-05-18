Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Changes Name on Grubhub to Pasqually's Pizza

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering food on Grubhub but not under their name. They are delivering pizza as Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and confusing some customers.

Children's restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese is making its Pasqually's Pizza & Wings premium offering available through Grubhub, which confused some customers.

Pasqually's is a product of Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment and represents an upgrade from the children's pizza the chain is known for.

"CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently launched Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings nationwide. The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand," a Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told Food & Wine.

Pasqually's shares kitchen space with Chuck E. Cheese, which the company says will help ensure "high quality, fresh ingredients."

CEC Entertainment responded after potential customers noticed that Pasqually's and Chuck E. Cheese shared the same landing page on the online food delivery app GrubHub. (GRUB) - Get Report

"While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future," the company said.

In April, Chuck E. Cheese said that venue sales for the first quarter were down nearly 22% year over year. The company reiterated that it expected all 550 of its company-operated venues to sustain a loss for as long as the coronavirus is an issue.

The company has operated 520 of its 550 restaurants in a third-party and delivery capacity while furloughing most of its hourly employees and 65% of its support center personnel.

Chuck E. Cheese said in an April 7 regulatory filing that it was not currently paying rent, which approximates to about $7 million a month.