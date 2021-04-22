TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Chubb 'Disappointed' by Hartford's Rejection of Merger

Hartford rejected Chubb’s initial offer of $65 a share and then turned away two higher offers, $67 and $70 a share.
Author:
Publish date:

Chubb  (CB) - Get Report, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, expressed disappointment Thursday that Hartford Financial Services Group  (HIG) - Get Report has rejected its three buyout offers.

The Hartford, Conn., company last month rejected Chubb’s initial offer of $65 per share and then turned away from two higher offers, $67 and $70 a share, Hartford said in its first-quarter-earnings report.

“We have believed that a consolidation of our two organizations, on terms that recognized The Hartford's fair value, would be financially and strategically compelling for both sets of shareholders,” Chubb said in a statement Thursday.

“Nonetheless, The Hartford has chosen not to engage in response to any of our proposals. The path to a transaction would have been engagement coming from The Hartford on the terms of our last proposal.”

Further, “Although we are disappointed, we want to repeat that our shareholders demand of us, and we demand of ourselves, that we remain a disciplined acquirer,” Chubb said.

Hartford shares recently traded at $66.47, down 1.5%. They have eased 1.2% over the past month.

Chubb, Zurich, recently traded at $168.10, up 1.8%. It has gained 5% over the past month amid the merger proposals. 

Morningstar analyst Brett Horn puts Chubb’s fair value at $157.

On March 23, after Hartford’s initial snub of Chubb, he wrote, “we would tend to view walking away as a positive for Chubb. 

"The proposed combination seemed to have some similarities with the successful ACE and Chubb merger, but we don’t think The Hartford is as strong a franchise, and the premium looked substantial.”

9 short haul economy flight plane fly travel airlines sh
INVESTING

How to Trade Southwest, Spirit, American Air After Earnings Reports

Lowe's Lead
INVESTING

Lowe's Buys Stainmaster as Latest Private Label Brand

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fall on Report Biden Seeks Higher Capital Gains Tax on Wealthy

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

Tesla Car Will Drive With Driver's Seat Empty: Consumer Reports

Zymergen Lead
INVESTING

Zymergen Jumps in Debut After Upsized Initial Public Offering

3 Equifax Execs Sold $2 Million in Shares Days After Data Breach
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Thursday: Equifax, Teradata, Nikola, Qualtrics

Nikola Motor.Still002
INVESTING

Nikola Spikes on Plan for California Hydrogen Filling Stations

Equifax CEO Should Have Been Fired, No?
INVESTING

Equifax Soars on First-Quarter Earnings Beat, Revenue Guidance Boost