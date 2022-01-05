Chrysler Unveils First EV; Parent Stellantis to Go All-Electric by '28

Chrysler introduced its first EV. And parent Stellantis said it would go full battery electric by 2028.

The Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report unit, founded in 1925, introduced the Chrysler Airflow Concept on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

With the introduction, the company joins a massive EV rivalry, led by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report but also featuring many American and international brands.

Tesla has first-mover advantage in electric vehicles and has run up an enormous following and market capitalization.

Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has undergone a renaissance in the past year or more, most recently saying it would nearly double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup at its Dearborn, Mich., facility to 150,000 vehicles a year "to meet soaring customer demand."

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report also just jumped into the fray, unveiling its concept car and saying that it would establish a mobility unit.

Chrysler expects to introduce its car by 2025.

The all-wheel drive Airflow Concept car is to be driven by two 150kw electric motors, one in front and one in the rear.

It will integrate intuitive artificial intelligence and connected vehicle technology. The company estimates that it will have a range of 350 to 400 miles (560 to 640 km) and will be connectable to fast chargers.

Upgrades to the cars' software will be delivered over the air. And the company says it will deliver autonomous-driving capability.

Chrysler which invented the minivan, recently introduced the Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan.

As for the plan to go fully electric by 2028, Chrysler said it would be using "clean manufacturing processes" and recyclable and renewable materials.