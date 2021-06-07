ChromaDex to Sell Tru Niagen Healthy-Aging Product in Walmart

ChromaDex plans to sell via Walmart its Tru Niagen product, which it says reduces 'the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body.'

ChromaDex (CDXC) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the bioscience company focused on healthy aging unveiled a deal to sell its flagship consumer product at Walmart WMT.

The stock of the Los Angeles company recently traded at $9.78, up 9.4%. It has doubled over the past six months.

“Tru Niagen is a unique form of vitamin B3 that is clinically proven to elevate NAD+, reducing the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body,” ChromaDex said. Walmart is the first major retailer to sell the nutrient.

The NAD+ booster will come in serving sizes of 100mg and 300mg.

“NAD+ is a vital coenzyme, naturally produced in the body, and studies have shown NAD+ declines up to 50% between the ages of 40 and 60,” the company said.

“Based on a 300mg-per-day-day serving, Tru Niagen can increase NAD+ by 40-50%, helping consumers age better.”

Niagen said it has received regulatory acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

