TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

ChromaDex to Sell Tru Niagen Healthy-Aging Product in Walmart

ChromaDex plans to sell via Walmart its Tru Niagen product, which it says reduces 'the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body.'
Author:
Publish date:

ChromaDex  (CDXC) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the bioscience company focused on healthy aging unveiled a deal to sell its flagship consumer product at Walmart WMT.

The stock of the Los Angeles company recently traded at $9.78, up 9.4%. It has doubled over the past six months.

“Tru Niagen is a unique form of vitamin B3 that is clinically proven to elevate NAD+, reducing the impact of aging and daily wear and tear on the body,” ChromaDex said. Walmart is the first major retailer to sell the nutrient.

The NAD+ booster will come in serving sizes of 100mg and 300mg.

“NAD+ is a vital coenzyme, naturally produced in the body, and studies have shown NAD+ declines up to 50% between the ages of 40 and 60,” the company said.

“Based on a 300mg-per-day-day serving, Tru Niagen can increase NAD+ by 40-50%, helping consumers age better.”

Niagen said it has received regulatory acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, the European Food Safety Authority, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

In other health news, investors are awaiting the Food and Drug Administration’s decision, expected Monday, on whether to clear Biogen’s  (BIIB) - Get Report aducanumab Alzheimer's drug. Analysts are mixed as to whether clearance will be granted.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report  appeal of a $2.1 billion penalty from a Missouri court that linked ovarian cancer to its talc products.

Tags
terms:
HealthRetailRegulation
Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen's Alzheimer's Treatment Is Approved by FDA

Tellurian: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Tellurian Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Improved Outlook

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Can Apple Break Out on Its WWDC Event?

Jim Cramer returns to the floor after a year away.
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Returns to the NYSE: TheStreet Live Special Report

Maven Lead
INVESTING

Maven Raises $20 Million and Buys Sports News Website TheSpun

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Set for More Volatility as Options Trading Heats Up

MicroStrategy Lead
INVESTING

MicroStrategy to Offer $400 Million in Notes to Buy More Bitcoin

China's Electric Car Start-ups NIO, Xpeng And WM Motor Each Has A Big Tech Backer. What Is Riding On Their Success?
INVESTING

NIO Reveals 'Gemini' as Code Name for New Luxury EV Line