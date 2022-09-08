Skip to main content
How Liz Truss Could Reshape the British Economy
How Liz Truss Could Reshape the British Economy

1 Out of 4 Shoppers Will Go Into Debt This Christmas

Inflation is poised to put a damper on the holidays this year.

Just like the pumpkin spice craze now seems to begin in August, the holiday shopping period also seems to creep up on us earlier and earlier.

Pumpkins are already popping up by mid-September and, before we know it, the Christmas music will start hitting both small urban shops and large suburban malls.

According to the latest survey of 2,415 shoppers by Bankrate, more than half plan to begin their holiday shopping by October 31. 14% are planning to start in September, 25% in October, and 38% in November.

While starting early and taking advantage of Black Friday and other sales can be a good way to keep the overall bill lower, 27% will still go into debt to give everyone on their list presents. 

21% will put holiday purchases on a credit card while 10% will use a Buy Now, Pay Later service and stretch payments out over a longer time.

Spending Too Much On Presents (Blame Inflation)

While we all know the one person who tries to outdo all others with the quantity and price tag of presents, the numbers are more complicated than people simply overspending.

A whopping 84% said that they will look for ways to save money on holiday shopping this year while 40% of winter holiday shoppers said that they would buy fewer items altogether.

CHART Shopping JS 090822

A further 52% said they would try to take advantage of more coupons, discounts, and sales.

So why will so many still overspend? In a single word, inflation. The consumer price consumer index rose by 8.5% in July while the price of many common gift items rose even higher. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The crunch is being felt most by those who earn less. That number rose to 45% of those earning below $50,000 per year and 41% of those who earn between $50,000 and $79,000.

Meanwhile, only 33% of those who earn between $80,000 and $99,000 and 34% of those who earn more than $100,000 said that they would be impacted by inflation this holiday season.

"Consumers are still spending, but they’re being especially thoughtful about where each dollar goes," Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Todd Rossman said in a press statement.

How To Avoid Debt This Holiday Season

Of those using credit, 38% expect to pay off their bills in full while 21% plan to do it over time. With the average credit card interest rate in the country at 19.7%, that choice can get those who are already struggling to cover the holidays into further financial difficulties.

CHART Shopping JS 090822

95% of shoppers said that they would alter how they shop this holiday season in some way. Some solutions presented by Bankrate include taking advantage of various deals and maximizing various points and bonuses offered by credit companies for new sign-ups.

"I'm also a big fan of stacking discounts such as rewards credit cards, online shopping portals, and store coupons," Rossman said.

But for those truly struggling financially, reevaluating what you spend and finding. ways to celebrate the holidays while buying less is the single best way to avoid overspending.

27% said holiday shopping will strain their budget while 17% of those surveyed said that they feel pressure to spend money they don't have during the holidays.

"The easiest way to avoid debt is to not make those charges," the study's authors write. "If you're set on making certain purchases, however, using the right credit card can reduce your overall debt burden."

Bob Iger Plans to Leave Disney in 2019 -- Really, This Time
INVESTING
TWTRDISTSLA

Bob Iger and Elon Musk Have a Common Complaint About Twitter

By Tony Owusu
Las Vegas Strip Lead JS
INVESTING
DISVVI

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction

By Kirk O’Neil
Bitcoin Correction
INVESTING
MSTR

Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Slightly Higher as Market Share Shrinks

By Rob Lenihan
Burger King Restaurant Lead KL
INVESTING
QSRMCDDNKN

Burger King is Testing a Seasoning That Worked Really Well for Bagels

By Veronika Bondarenko
iPhone 14 in (PRODUCT)RED
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPL

How to Preorder the iPhone 14

By Jacob Krol
Games Workshop Lead KL
TECHNOLOGY
TTWO

Eighties Arcade Icon Claims Top Video Game Spot in Survey

By Rob Lenihan
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLATWTR

Did Vladimir Putin Play a Role in Musk's Twitter Withdrawal?

By Luc Olinga
Netflix To Boost Kid-Friendly Programming With Nickelodeon Deal
INVESTING
NFLX

Netflix is Rebooting This Controversial Kids' Show

By Danni Button