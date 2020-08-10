Chipotle in Burrito Promotion With Skateboarder Tony Hawk

Chipotle unveiled a promotion deal: Through Friday it's offering a burrito named for the skateboarding sensation Tony Hawk.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report on Monday unveiled a promotion deal with Tony Hawk, including a burrito named for the skateboarding legend and access to his videogames.

The burrito, which includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa and guacamole, will be available through Friday on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

The first 2,000 fans who order the burrito will get free access to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 warehouse demo for PlayStation 4 (SNE) - Get Report, Xbox One (MSFT) - Get Report, or PC.

"This first-of-its-kind menu integration gives our fans a chance to eat like the greatest skater of all time and get access to the demo for one of the summer's most anticipated videogame releases," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"Real athletes need real food, and Chipotle is excited to continue being a part of Tony's training routine, whether it's competing at the skatepark or in a videogame."

Chipotle’s stock at last check traded at $1,165 d,own 1.3%. The stock has jumped 39% this year amid strong digital sales during the pandemic.

Last month Chipotle reported second-quarter net income fell 91%, as revenue declined 4.8%. Limited restaurant dining has hurt Chipotle during the pandemic, but its digital sales tripled in the quarter and accounted for three-fifths of its total sales.

The Newport Beach, Calif., chain earned 29 cents a share compared with $3.22 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue slipped to $1.36 billion from $1.43 billion. Digital sales were $829.3 million.