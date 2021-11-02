Chipotle Tests First New Chicken Recipe Since Company Launched

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report is testing its first new chicken recipe since the company launched 28 years ago, as it rolls out Pollo Asado in two U.S. cities.

Available as a limited-time offer in 95 restaurants across Cincinnati and Sacramento, Calif., the new chicken dish is seasoned with spices like cumin and guajillo peppers before being finished off on the grill with garlic and fresh lime.

The goal is to test the popularity of the new dish in a “stage-gate process” before deciding whether to bring it nationwide alongside Chipotle’s permanent chicken adobo stable, the company announced in a Tuesday statement.

Founded in 1993, the Denver-based chain has offered a fairly stable menu of proteins that can be put into burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Each new addition to the menu causes great attention, including the launch of its widely disliked queso recipe in 2017.

“Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said, adding that the company “decided it was time to add another option.”

In September, Chipotle added a smoked brisket recipe to its menus across the U.S. and Canada after test-running it in select markets throughout 2020. While always intended to be a limited-time item, the brisket dish was so popular that the company had to pull it early. Quantities are expected to last only through November, which means it will have only been for sale for partial quarter.

After news of the chicken recipe broke Tuesday, Chipotle shares were up 0.4% percent at $1,807.38 at last check.