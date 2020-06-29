Chipotle, Aiming to Lift Online Sales, Teams With Grubhub

Chipotle will now be available for delivery on Grubhub as the chain looks to continue its digital sales growth.

Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report will provide food-delivery services to Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report customers, enabling the burrito chain to expand its delivery footprint in the U.S.

The partnership will ensure that food arrives as fresh and fast as possible, Chipotle, the Newport Beach, Calif., chain, said in a statement.

Diners can now order from Chipotle locations through the Grubhub app or Grubhub.com.

Chipotle's delivery packages feature tamper-evident seals to help ensure that the food being delivered hasn't been touched in transit.

For safety, diners can also ask that their food be left in the lobby or at the doorstep to avoid direct contact with drivers, Chipotle said.

"While more people are staying home in today's environment, we want to ensure we're giving our diners the best options and making the experience as safe as possible," said Seth Priebatsch, head of enterprise at Grubhub, Chicago.

Chipotle in recent years has relied heavily on digital-sales growth. As of the first quarter, Chipotle grew its digital sales nearly 81% from a year earlier.

Analysts at Wedbush recently raised their price target on Chipotle 38% to $1,200 from $870 as off-premise sales trends made the firm more bullish on the company's coronavirus recovery.

Chipotle stock this year has rocketed to highs. At last check Chipotle shares eased 1.1% $1,021.82. Grubhub shares were unchanged at $69.05.