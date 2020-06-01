Chipotle Shares Rise as Wedbush Lifts Price Target

Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill rises after Wedbush raises its price target to $1,200 from $870.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report shares were higher Monday after a Wedbush analyst raised his price target on the fast-food restaurant operator to $1,200 from $870.

Shares of the Newport Beach, Calif., company at last check were climbing 3.1% to $1,035.11.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan, who affirmed an outperform rating on the shares, said that his checks during the week of May 25 suggest that stores operating at 50% capacity may be up high-single-digits to low-double-digits on average.

"We sensed that CMG may be taking a more conservative approach to opening dining rooms as solid off-premise sales trends allow management to further hone their dine-in operating procedures." Setyan said in a note to clients.

"We also sensed that units are now poised to open in-line with relevant local capacity constraints fairly rapidly."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurant operators to close off dining areas and offer only delivery or takeout service.

Seytan said that based on his checks, he was increasing his second-quarter same-store sales growth estimate to -9% from -20%.

"We view the relative strength of CMG's current [comparable-sales] trajectory as further evidence of CMG's ability to capitalize on accelerated digital/delivery adoption," he said.

Units operating under 25% capacity may be up in the low-single-digit range, on average, and units at 0% capacity may be flat to down middle-single-digit, on average, he said. A majority of units in his sample remained under 0% capacity.

Seytan said he now believes that a positive comparable-sales result in the quarter is realistic, but he remained conservative at -4%, which is improved from -10%.

On Friday, Baird analyst David Tarantino raised his price target on Chipotle to $1,150 from $950 while keeping his outperform rating on the shares.

Tarantino said his checks suggested second-quarter comparable sales indicate steady improvement since the first-quarter report and are likely tracking solidly ahead of full-quarter estimates.

This could potentially set the stage for relatively upbeat commentary from the company's management at Baird's planned conference in June, he said.



