Chipotle Offers Clothing Line That's Literally and Figuratively Green

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG said Monday that it’s starting a responsibly sourced line of goods, including clothes, bags and water bottles.

Clearly, the Newport Beach, Calif., burrito chain wants to stay on the social responsibility train. It has bought organic cotton uniforms since 2012.

The clothes will be made with organic cotton and will be dyed with upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants.

“All profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable,” the company said in a statement.

The items for sale include avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags. The trove also includes custom t-shirts on which buyers can customize favorite Chipotle orders ingredient by ingredient.

Sweatshirts, jean jackets, hats, baby blankets and phone cases also are available.

Last week Chipotle reported that second-quarter revenue fell 4.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Net income fell to 29 cents a share in the latest quarter, from $3.22 last year. Adjusted profit was 40 cents a share in the latest quarter.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates for the latest quarter of profit of 39 cents a share, or an adjusted 35 cents, on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Chipotle's digital sales tripled in the latest quarter to $829.3 million and accounted for three-fifths of its total sales. Digital sales were buoyed by the shutdown of dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed consumers online.

Chipotle recently traded at $1,146.71, down 0.7%. They have soared 37% year to date.