Skip to main content
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs

Chipotle Newest Burrito is Powered by a YouTuber's Fame

A famous face is promoting the chain's new pollo asado entree.

For a fast food chain, a celebrity endorsement has long been the way to get people to try a new or stalling item. Who can forget McDonald's  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report-Michael Jordan collaboration from the '90s or the Shaq-A-Roni pizza at Papa John's  (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report?

With over 28 million followers on his combined social media channels, 23-year-old YouTuber Karl Jacobs is the perfect famous face to promote a particular food item to a young audience — and that is exactly what Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report is hoping to achieve with the launch of the Karl Jacobs Burrito. 

What's Inside The Karl Jacobs Burrito?

Described as the YouTube star's go-to order, the new burrito does not have anything particularly unusual to offer aside from what Chipotle customers already enjoy: guacamole, queso blanco, three of the chain's different salsas and the new pollo asado chicken that was launched earlier this month.

Jacobs, who gained his huge following from doing different challenges videos on YouTube, was tapped to put together the burrito as he would order it at Chipotle. He also got to sit in on the process of making his own limited edition offering.

Along with a YouTube video ad, Jacobs will host a stream on Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Twitch platform in which he gives away over 10,000 codes for a free pollo asado entree. The plancha-seared spicy chicken filling was the first addition to Chipotle's chicken offering since the fast casual chain launched out of Denver in 1993.

The Karl Jacobs burrito will be available exclusively online and on the Chipotle app for a limited time. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

What's The Strategy Here?

This isn't the first time that Chipotle has tapped star power to promote its online menu. Most recently, it got Winter Olympic athletes like Kendall Coyne Schofield and Jessie Diggins to craft their own bowls and burritos for the Chipotle app.

These types of celebrity endorsements can either tank or soar depending on the individual's star power. The trend truly took off when McDonald's first named a combo meal named after basketball legend Michael Jordan in 1992.

In recent years, fast food chains have been narrowing the strategy to drive people to their websites and mobile apps. As with the Karl Jacobs burrito, offering an item that is not available in-store can entice people who don't like apps or don't want to learn how to use them.

The data shows that limited-time promotions meant to draw people online generally work. After Taco Bell launched its taco-a-day-for-$10 promotions, the Yum! Brands  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain saw subscriptions soar to 1.4 million in January. 

Even after the number corrected themselves, the chain is still averaging 100,000 more daily active app users than it did before the promotion.

Bernie Sanders Lead
INVESTING
SPCE

Bernie Sanders Urges 'Oligarchs' Musk, Bezos to Pay More Taxes

By Tony Owusu
European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
MARKETS
DELLGMEARKK

Stock Market Today-4/1: Stocks Mixed, Yield Curve Inverts On Solid March Jobs Report; Oil Slides On SPR Release

By Martin Baccardax
Moon Knight Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Twitter Reacts To Disney's Latest Marvel Show "Moon Knight'

By Michael Tedder
Mickey's Royal Friendship Faire Lead JS
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World, Disneyland Put the Covid Pandemic In the Past

By Veronika Bondarenko
Royal Caribbean' Wonder of the Seas Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCLCCLNCLH

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

By Daniel Kline
Cathie Wood Lead
MARKETS
ARKKTSLATDOC

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Rating Cut to Negative At Morningstar

By Martin Baccardax
Dell Lead
MARKETS
DELL

Dell Stock Slides As Goldman Sachs Drops From Conviction List, Cuts Price Target

By Martin Baccardax
Image of high tension electrical lines with text overlay: "What Is a Supply Shock?"
S

What Is a Supply Shock in Economics? Definition and Examples

By TheStreet.com Staff