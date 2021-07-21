TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why This Real Money Expert Is Shorting Chipotle After Earnings
Why This Real Money Expert Is Shorting Chipotle After Earnings
Publish date:

Chipotle Sizzles After Earnings Beat That Jim Cramer Calls ‘Stunning’

Chipotle surges after posting a second-quarter earnings beat and raising its full-year forecast, results TheStreet’s Jim Cramer calls 'stunning.'
Author:

Chipotle Mexican Grill  (CMG) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday after the restaurant chain posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its forecast for the remainder of the year, results that TheStreet’s Jim Cramer called “stunning.”

Chipotle shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading after the company reported per-share earnings of $6.60, well above the per-share earnings of 29 cents it posted last year and a dime ahead of the $6.50 a share forecast by analysts.

The company also said it expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the low- to mid-double digits in the third quarter.

“Chipotle was stunning last night, just stunning,” TheStreet’s Jim Cramer wrote on Twitter.

That comment followed a broader assessment from Cramer on Tuesday that Chipotle and other companies that beat earnings expectations in the current environment are difficult to keep down.

TST Recommends

“When a company delivers surprise earnings to the upside, it's mighty hard to keep that stock down," Cramer told viewers during his daily "Mad Money" recap.

Real Money contributor Stephen (Sarge) Guilfoyle had a different take on Chipotle, noting that while he really likes burritos, he is “flat CMG” as the market continues to be price for a best-case-scenario post-pandemic rebound. 

"The U.S. equity marketplace had become the most beautiful home on the most beautiful block in the most beautiful neighborhood, but built on a foundation of matchsticks," Guilfoyle wrote. 

"Though I really, really like burritos, I am flat CMG.”

Shares of Chipotle were up 5.44% at $1,660 in premarket trading. The stock is up 19.5% year to date.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

10 Best Exercise Machines for the New Year
Sponsored Story

Tax Write-Offs for Athletes

Netflix Loses a Crucial Provider
MARKETS

Tesla, Netflix, J&J, Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

Semiconductors Poised to Benefit From New Apple iPhones
INVESTING

Chip-Sector Investing: To Stock Pick or Not to Stock Pick?

Tesla Will Begin Taking Orders for Solar Roof Tiles in April
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Eyes Tesla as a Solar Stock

Teva's Crash Is Just Getting Started, Here Comes a 55% Bear Raid
INVESTING

Trading Points to Navigate Stock Market Volatility

Ahead Of Apple's IPhone 13 Launch, Supplier Foxconn Woos Workers With Record-high Cash Bonuses
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Going All-In on 5G With Next-Generation iPhones

stocks rise asset management sh
Financial Advisor Center

The Services Wealthy Clients Value the Most

chargepoint eve charging sh
INVESTING

Infrastructure Winners: EV Charging and Batteries